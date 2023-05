videoDetails

The country will be divided into so many pieces that we will not be able to put it back together – Imran Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan has once again raised the fear of arrest. He has conveyed a message to the people through the video. He said that there will be so many pieces of the country that we will not be able to collect it back.