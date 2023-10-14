trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675153
The IOC hasn't recognised any boxing governing body: Thomas Bach

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
IOC President Thomas Bach said that since the IOC has not recognised any governing body for boxing, the inclusion of the sport for Los Angeles 2028 has been put on hold, while recommending the inclusion of modern pentathlon and weightlifting.
