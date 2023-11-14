trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687912
The White House Celebrates Diwali, Joe And Jill Biden Sends Meaningful Greeting On The Occasion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Extending wishes on Diwali, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shared a heartfelt message. They lit a ‘Diya’ to “symbolize Diwali’s message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division”.
