The White House Welcomes The Ongoing Pause In Military Operations In Gaza, Says John Kirby

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
The White House on November 27 welcomed an agreement to extend a truce between Israel and Hamas by two days, saying it will allow for the release of another twenty Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
