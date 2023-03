videoDetails

There is a risk of 'Armed Confrontation' between India and China, warns US

| Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

The US report said the relations between India and China will "remain strained". This can occur due to their lethal clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in 2020. The report stated that the "expanded military postures" of both the countries along LAC elevate the risk of an "armed confrontation" between the two nuclear powers.