videoDetails

This is how India and Italy are trying to improve ties... | PM Meloni | Modi | G20 | Jaishankar

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni landed in India on Thursday (March 2), as both countries look to improve ties hurt by the 2012 shooting of two fishermen by Italian marines off the southern Indian coast.