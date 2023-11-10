trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686564
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To Mark The 'Festival Of Lights', Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamps

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Diwali is celebrated with great fervour not only in India but all over the world. Canada Post issued a new stamp to commemorate arrival of Diwali, the festival of lights. The Canada Post stamp was designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Rena Chen.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
Play Icon9:52
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya
Play Icon4:35
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya
Brawl Breaks Out as Gal Gadot Organises Hamas Attack Film Screening In LA
Play Icon1:57
Brawl Breaks Out as Gal Gadot Organises Hamas Attack Film Screening In LA
Delhi Pollution Update: Big decision on Odd-Even
Play Icon7:12
Delhi Pollution Update: Big decision on Odd-Even
Badhir News: Why was the decision to implement Odd Even in Delhi postponed?
Play Icon2:54
Badhir News: Why was the decision to implement Odd Even in Delhi postponed?

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
play icon9:52
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya
play icon4:35
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya
Brawl Breaks Out as Gal Gadot Organises Hamas Attack Film Screening In LA
play icon1:57
Brawl Breaks Out as Gal Gadot Organises Hamas Attack Film Screening In LA
Delhi Pollution Update: Big decision on Odd-Even
play icon7:12
Delhi Pollution Update: Big decision on Odd-Even
Badhir News: Why was the decision to implement Odd Even in Delhi postponed?
play icon2:54
Badhir News: Why was the decision to implement Odd Even in Delhi postponed?