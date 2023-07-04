trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630446
Tornado and storm causes havoc in Japan and America

Jul 04, 2023
Floods 2023: America has been hit by the weather. So on the other hand, due to storms and tornadoes, the situation is getting worse in Japan as well. Because of this, there is a scene of devastation all around. See exclusive picture
