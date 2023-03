videoDetails

Toshakhana Case: Imran Khan Makes serious allegation Against Shehbaz Government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

In Pakistan's Toshakhana case, the sword of arrest is hanging on former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Imran was not found when the police reached to arrest at his house. During this, a large number of Imran supporters gathered outside his house. After escaping arrest, Imran while addressing the supporters accused Shehbaz Government and said, 'Shehbaz is plotting to kill him'