Trudeau issues apology for standing ovation to Nazi veteran in Canadian Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Canadian PM Trudeau apologised for Parliament’s recognition of Yaroslav Hunka, who fought alongside the Nazis. As a consequence, Speaker Anthony Rota stepped down from his role for supporting the recognition.
