Twitter Hack: High-profile accounts hijacked; FBI launches investigation

A series of high-profile Twitter accounts were hijacked, with some of the platform's top voices - including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality television show star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon Musk, and rapper Kanye West, among many others - used to solicit digital currency. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation after hackers hijacked Twitter accounts of a number of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.