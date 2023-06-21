NewsVideos
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown

Jun 21, 2023
Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi in New York, said "Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don't obey local government laws, we will get shut down so the best we can do is to work close to the law in any given country, it is impossible for us to do more than that. We will do our best to provide free speech that is possible under the law."

