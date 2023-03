videoDetails

UK will send weapons containing depleted uranium to Ukraine

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:14 AM IST

More than a year has passed since the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine is getting continuous support from NATO and western countries. Now the British government has announced that it will send weapons containing depleted uranium to Ukraine. In such a situation, Britain has started shaking in the eyes of Russia.