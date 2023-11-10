trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686483
US military base in Iraq attacked with drone

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Amid the meeting of Indian and US ministers in Delhi, Iran attacked the US airbase in Iraq. Is this Iran's revenge? Will this attack turn into a war between America and Iran? , Actually, there was a drone attack on the American military base in Iraq at midnight. Along with the attack, a fire broke out in the oil depot. Along with this, Iranian separatists have taken responsibility for this attack.
