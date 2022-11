US President Joe Biden walks up to PM Modi for a handshake on the G20 stage | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Marking India's presence at the 17th G20 (Group of Twenty) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 14. In visuals accessed by India Today, US President Joe Biden was seen walking over to PM Modi, greeting the PM with a smile, before the session at the summit began.