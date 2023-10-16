trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675925
US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel amid possibility ‘ground assault’ on Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict, US sent 2nd aircraft carrier strike group to eastern Mediterranean extending its support to Israel. The US’ move will help Israel in deterring “hostile actions” against it, said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.
