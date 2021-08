US Soldiers sacrificed their lives while saving lives in Kabul: US VP Kamala Harris

The statement of the Vice President of America has also come to the fore after the death of 13 American soldiers in the Kabul airport blast. Harris said the American soldier made the sacrifice in Kabul while saving lives. Earlier came President Biden's statement, in which he said, "We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will find you and kill you and you will have to pay the price".