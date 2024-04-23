Advertisement
Video of Burning Train released from Canada's Ontario

Apr 23, 2024
A shocking video has come to light from Canada's Ontario. In the video, a train set on fire can be seen moving on track at fast pace. As per reports, fire was brought under control after about one and a half hour.

