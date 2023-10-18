trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676772
Violent clashes in Jordan before Joe Biden's visit

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Israel-Palestine Conflict: Today is the 12th day of the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, big news is coming from Israel and Jordan. Ahead of the visit of US President Joe Biden, demonstrations have been seen near the Israeli Embassy in Jordan. This demonstration has turned into a violent clash and arson and vandalism have been seen during this period.
