NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vladimir Putin becomes Russian President for fifth time

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 06:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Vladimir Putin has been elected as the President of Russia this time too. This is the fifth time that Putin has become Russian President.

All Videos

Sanjay Raut's big claim regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra
Play Icon04:24
Sanjay Raut's big claim regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra
Deshhit: Will Rahul-Priyanka not contest elections from Amethi, Rae Bareli?
Play Icon35:35
Deshhit: Will Rahul-Priyanka not contest elections from Amethi, Rae Bareli?
FIR lodged against Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev Satta App case
Play Icon01:52
FIR lodged against Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev Satta App case
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul and Priyanka declines Mother's old seat - Sources
Play Icon41:51
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul and Priyanka declines Mother's old seat - Sources
Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public
Play Icon00:39
Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

Trending Videos

Sanjay Raut's big claim regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra
play icon4:24
Sanjay Raut's big claim regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra
Deshhit: Will Rahul-Priyanka not contest elections from Amethi, Rae Bareli?
play icon35:35
Deshhit: Will Rahul-Priyanka not contest elections from Amethi, Rae Bareli?
FIR lodged against Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev Satta App case
play icon1:52
FIR lodged against Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev Satta App case
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul and Priyanka declines Mother's old seat - Sources
play icon41:51
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul and Priyanka declines Mother's old seat - Sources
Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public
play icon0:39
Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public