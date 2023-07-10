NewsVideos
Washington DC embraces Sikhism in social studies standards for inclusive education

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Students in Washington DC now have the opportunity to learn about the Sikh community. The State Board of Education DC has voted to include Sikhism in the curriculum. With this decision, Washington DC joins 17 other states in the US.

