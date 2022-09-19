NewsVideos

Watch the royal preparations for Elizabeth II's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II will be cremated today at 3:30 PM Indian time. More than two thousand VVIPs are attending the state funeral in Britain after 57 years. A two-minute silence will be observed in Britain during the funeral.

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
