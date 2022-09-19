Watch the royal preparations for Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II will be cremated today at 3:30 PM Indian time. More than two thousand VVIPs are attending the state funeral in Britain after 57 years. A two-minute silence will be observed in Britain during the funeral.
