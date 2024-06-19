videoDetails

Watch viral Video of Putin-Kim Meet

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Interesing video of Kim Jong and Vladimir Putin is going viral on social media, When Putin and Kim were about to leave the airport after reaching North Korea, something happened between the two which was quite funny to watch. Both Putin and Kim Jong were seen saying “you first” to each other while sitting in the car. Watch how Kim asks Putin to sit in the car but then Putin asks Kim to sit first..This sequence continued between the two and finally, on Kim's request, Putin first sat in the car and then Kim also sat in the car with him and left from there.