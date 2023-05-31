NewsVideos
Watch visuals of China and America's Fighter Jets clashing over South China Sea

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
US China War: There has been news of a clash between China and America. A case of skirmish between China and US fighter aircraft has come to light in the sky above the South China Sea. The video of this incident has been released from China.

