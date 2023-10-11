trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673764
"We Are In Danger…" Indian-Origin Women Terrified As Hamas Rocket Struck Close Their Home In Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Indian Nationals living in Israel’s Ashkelon are living under the dark shadows of fear as a rocket launched by Hamas landed at their residence. As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours.
