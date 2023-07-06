trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631826
What caused the giant 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean?

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
The enormous "hole" in the Indian Ocean was captured by the scientists. Known as IOGL, it covers over two million square miles beneath the Earth's crust. It is the planet’s most prominent gravitational anomaly. The Earth’s gravitational pull is weakest somewhere around the middle of the Indian Ocean.
