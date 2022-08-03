What will be China's next step in the midst of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?

Despite warnings from China, America's Nancy Pelosi reached Taiwan. China is very angry with this visit. Now questions are being raised about whether there will be a war in Taiwan after Ukraine. Will the third world war be inevitable now?

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

