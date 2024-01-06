trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706798
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"What's Trump Done?" Joe Biden Accuses Trump Of Plotting Revenge On Those Seeking To Punish Him

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Follow Us
"What's Trump Done?" Joe Biden Accuses Trump Of Plotting Revenge On Those Seeking To Punish Him Joe Biden on Friday (January 5) accused Republican Donald Trump, his likely 2024 election opponent, of instigating the Jan. 6 attacks and plotting revenge on those seeking to punish him, as the president put the future of U.S. democracy at the center of his re-election bid

All Videos

Play Icon0:50
"Are They Following Ideals Of Rama Or Not" Dimple Yadav On ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony Of Ram Temple
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability
Play Icon1:49
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability
Big news in Mahadev app scam, Bhupesh Baghel's name in ED chargesheet
Play Icon1:38
Big news in Mahadev app scam, Bhupesh Baghel's name in ED chargesheet
Vice President Dhankhar's big statement on pirates
Play Icon3:17
Vice President Dhankhar's big statement on pirates
Aditya L1 Sun Mission Update: Will reach L-1 point at 4 pm today
Play Icon13:57
Aditya L1 Sun Mission Update: Will reach L-1 point at 4 pm today

Trending Videos

play icon0:50
"Are They Following Ideals Of Rama Or Not" Dimple Yadav On ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony Of Ram Temple
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability
play icon1:49
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability
Big news in Mahadev app scam, Bhupesh Baghel's name in ED chargesheet
play icon1:38
Big news in Mahadev app scam, Bhupesh Baghel's name in ED chargesheet
Vice President Dhankhar's big statement on pirates
play icon3:17
Vice President Dhankhar's big statement on pirates
Aditya L1 Sun Mission Update: Will reach L-1 point at 4 pm today
play icon13:57
Aditya L1 Sun Mission Update: Will reach L-1 point at 4 pm today