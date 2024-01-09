trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707648
NewsVideos
videoDetails

White House witnesses major security lapse

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Follow Us
White House Security Lapse: Major security lapse has been witnessed in America's White House. in the Late evening, a car crashed into a gate of White House. US Secret Service took action on this matter and have taken the driver into custody. To know more about the same, watch this report.

All Videos

Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress
Play Icon11:44
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress
Big revelation in Ajay Bisaria's book regarding Balakot strike
Play Icon1:36
Big revelation in Ajay Bisaria's book regarding Balakot strike
Top News Today: 09-01-2024 | India Maldives Controversy
Play Icon11:29
Top News Today: 09-01-2024 | India Maldives Controversy
Rajnath Singh UK Visit: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached London
Play Icon0:53
Rajnath Singh UK Visit: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached London
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust holds important meeting over Ram Temple
Play Icon6:17
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust holds important meeting over Ram Temple

Trending Videos

Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress
play icon11:44
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress
Big revelation in Ajay Bisaria's book regarding Balakot strike
play icon1:36
Big revelation in Ajay Bisaria's book regarding Balakot strike
Top News Today: 09-01-2024 | India Maldives Controversy
play icon11:29
Top News Today: 09-01-2024 | India Maldives Controversy
Rajnath Singh UK Visit: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached London
play icon0:53
Rajnath Singh UK Visit: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached London
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust holds important meeting over Ram Temple
play icon6:17
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust holds important meeting over Ram Temple
white house security lapse,security lapse in white house,White House security breach,White House security,white house security in hindi,America,america white house,america white house video,america white house attack in hindi,america white house security,america white house security breach,american white house security,USA,usa white house,usa white house attack,usa white house video,security breach in white house,Zee News,trending news,Hindi News,breaking,