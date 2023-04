videoDetails

Why every blue-eyed person on Earth is a descendant of a single human

| Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

If you have got blue eyes, you might just belong to one of the world’s most exclusive groups. Everyone in the world with blue eyes can trace their lineage back to one person. According to a theory, All blue-eyed people descend from a single human. This human lived around 6,000-10,000 years ago.