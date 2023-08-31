trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656037
Will India Make It To The UNSC Permanent Membership? Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Explains

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on August 31 explained how India will make it to the United Nations Security Council permanent membership.
