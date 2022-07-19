World News: Putin arrives in Iran for talks with Raisi and Erdogan

You must have also heard this question many times about whether a new world order is going to be formed in the world and if it is being made then who is its axis. This question also becomes important because of the visit of Russian President Putin to Iran. But the big question is why did Putin choose Iran for his visit?

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

