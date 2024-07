videoDetails

Know what Rahul Gandhi said while addressing Parliament

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: As soon as the proceedings began in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi demanded discussion on NEET exam. Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in the House carrying a picture of Lord Shiva. Rahul Gandhi showed the picture of Lord Shiva inside the House. Bhupendra Yadav has raised serious questions on Rahul regarding this.