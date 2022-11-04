NewsVideos

Zee News Exclusive: How is Imran's condition 24 hours after being shot

|Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
Watch exclusive video of Imran Khan in hospital after an deadly attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Gujranwala on Thursday.

All Videos

Imran Khan Attack: Imran Khan's supporters protest on the streets of London
19:39
Imran Khan Attack: Imran Khan's supporters protest on the streets of London
Imran Khan Attack: Complete lockdown in Islamabad till further orders
16:27
Imran Khan Attack: Complete lockdown in Islamabad till further orders
Delhi Air Pollution: BJP targets AAP over pollution
1:36
Delhi Air Pollution: BJP targets AAP over pollution
Imran Khan attack: Investigation of attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan intensified
9:53
Imran Khan attack: Investigation of attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan intensified
Imran Khan Attacked: This is what the police has revealed after early investigation...
Imran Khan Attacked: This is what the police has revealed after early investigation...

Trending Videos

19:39
Imran Khan Attack: Imran Khan's supporters protest on the streets of London
16:27
Imran Khan Attack: Complete lockdown in Islamabad till further orders
1:36
Delhi Air Pollution: BJP targets AAP over pollution
9:53
Imran Khan attack: Investigation of attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan intensified
Imran Khan Attacked: This is what the police has revealed after early investigation...
Imran Khan,Imran Khan Shot,imran khan news,imran khan injured,Imran Khan firing,imran khan latest,Firing on Imran Khan,PM Imran Khan,imran khan shot news,Imran Khan PTI,Imran Khan rally,imran khan today,imran khan long march,imran khan latest news,imran khan shoot,imran khan shot on the leg,Imran Khan Pakistan,imran khan attacked,imran khan live,attack on imran khan,pm imran khan speech,Pakistan PM Imran Khan,imran khan शूटिंग,