Amid coronavirus pandemic, even snakes are ‘staying home’, watch viral video

New Delhi: As the world reels under the deadly coronavirus pandemic, people are practicing social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible for preventive measures. In some countries, including India, are under complete lockdown in an attempt to contain the disease spreading at an alarming rate. In such times, when people are staying indoors, it appears that snakes are also following the same principle. A video from the US hints at that.

The now-viral video on Facebook shows around 10 snakes in a pit with just their heads visible. They are comfortably living in the pit and one can just see them flicking their tongue. The clip has been posted by a woman from USA’s South Dakota. Towards the end, one of the snakes slithers through the ground to her surprise. “Even snakes are staying at home during the pandemic,” read the caption of the video.

The video, posted over the weekend, has got over 6 lakh views and comments such as “Seen anything like this for the first time. New life, wonderful” and “It's a happy family and very beautiful” have been posted.