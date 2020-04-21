हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
snakes

Amid coronavirus pandemic, even snakes are ‘staying home’, watch viral video

In such times, when people are staying indoors, it appears that snakes are also following the same principle. A video from the US hints at that.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, even snakes are ‘staying home’, watch viral video
Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: As the world reels under the deadly coronavirus pandemic, people are practicing social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible for preventive measures. In some countries, including India, are under complete lockdown in an attempt to contain the disease spreading at an alarming rate. In such times, when people are staying indoors, it appears that snakes are also following the same principle. A video from the US hints at that.

The now-viral video on Facebook shows around 10 snakes in a pit with just their heads visible. They are comfortably living in the pit and one can just see them flicking their tongue. The clip has been posted by a woman from USA’s South Dakota. Towards the end, one of the snakes slithers through the ground to her surprise. “Even snakes are staying at home during the pandemic,” read the caption of the video.

Watch it here:

The video, posted over the weekend, has got over 6 lakh views and comments such as “Seen anything like this for the first time. New life, wonderful” and “It's a happy family and very beautiful” have been posted.

Tags:
snakesCoronavirusCoronavirus pandemicviral stories
Next
Story

Rhino takes a tour of deserted roads in Nepal, chases man in viral video
Corona Meter
  • 18985Confirmed
  • 3260Discharged
  • 603Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M44S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day