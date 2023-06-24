Australian PM Anthony Albanese Tries Indian Street F ood At Sydney’s Harris Park, PM Modi Reacts stst

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his culinary adventures at the places he visits, recently visited Harris Park in Western Sydney, Australia, where he tried out some delicious Indian street food. Impressed by the experience, he recommended it to his Australian counterpart, urging him to explore the flavours himself. In a display of diplomatic camaraderie, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese honoured PM Modi’s request and ventured to the area on Friday, immersing himself in the world of Indian street food.



Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Australian PM also shared a video and pictures of his visit to the area where he can be seen interacting with shop owners and enjoying a few delicacies. Albanese was also seen taking pictures with the locals, present at the food joints. He was accompanied by Andrew Charlton, Member of Parliament for Parramatta.



In the video, the PM can be seen digging into a plate of chaat and then relishing a piece of jalebi.



"Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with Andrew Charlton. We tried out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner!" he captioned the post.

In another tweet, he also shared pictures with Charlton as he posed with the staff of Jaipur Sweets.



“A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship,” said PM Modi.



"Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship," he wrote.

Harris Park, a little hub in Western Sydney’s Parramatta city, is home to a large Indian community where the locals celebrate festivals and events, and even run Indian-owned businesses.



This is not the first time when PM Modi has reacted to foreign leaders' appreciation for Indian food. Earlier, Japan's ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki on his visit to Pune in Maharashtra, enjoyed Indian street food including vada pav and misal pav. To that, PM Modi expressed delight and wrote, "Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner."