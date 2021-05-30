हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Hilarious! Bride and groom pass time while 'Pandit Ji' rests, video goes viral

Indian marriages are always fun and more fun for those who are attending them.

Hilarious! Bride and groom pass time while 'Pandit Ji' rests, video goes viral
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian marriages have several traditions and ceremonies that are quite fun for the families as well as for those attending them.

Though, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country hard, members attending the marriage ceremonies have been reduced and hence the bride and bridegroom have to managed to make their ceremony interesting by themselves. 

In a viral video, a couple was seen playing games to pass their time since the 'Pandit Ji' was taking a little break and there were not many people to make things interesting.

Watch video here:

Hilariously, the couple started playing the 'flip the bottle' challenge with a disposable water bottle to get rid of their boredom till the time until 'Pandit Ji' woke up to resume his dutoes.

The video went viral in a couple of hours and got more than 70 thousand likes.

Tags:
ViralViral VideosCOVID-19Coronavirus
