Delhi Police uses 'pawri' doodle to emphasise importance of masks - netizens react

New Delhi: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Delhi joined the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend to make a point about the importance of wearing masks and urging people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

On its official Twitter handle, the DCP posted a doodle with a message asking citizens to not show any laxity in following the COVID-19 rules as the country is in the midst of a 'second wave'.

The 'pawri' message shared shows different mutations of the coronavirus waiting near a group of people with zero COVID-19 protocols and how it will strike them calling it a 'pawri' for the infection.

As the novel coronavirus cases are increasing across the country, officials are urging people to stay indoors and follow all the safety measures. The DCP Delhi's Twitter account also tried to spread a message on how to avoid spreading coronavirus with the help of a doodle.

The tweet is captioned: "Wear a mask to protect yourself and stop the spread of COVID-19."

SEE PIC HERE:

Wear mask to protect yourself and stop the spread of Covid 19. pic.twitter.com/8js7AIbwTR — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) March 19, 2021

The message on the cartoon reads, " Yeh Hum Hain. Yeh Hamare Mutations Hain Aur Ye hamari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai." (This is us, this us our mutations and this is our pawri).

The trend had become wildly popular after a Pakistan teen Dananeer Mobeen posted a video on Instagram and later Yashraj Mukhate too made a video on it.

The internet took a shine to the doodle and showered appreciation at the person who made it and also for Delhi Police for using it to effectively drive home the point.

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered over 2.7k likes and several hundred retweets. Many took to the comments section to praise the creativity of the tweet and agreed with the message.