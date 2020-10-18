Fizz over kid! Video of elderly woman letting toddler fall to save drink goes viral

Children are loved the most by their grandparents, from getting pampered to getting enough love and care but sometimes the priority of people changes. A viral video of an elderly woman seen managing her grandchild has set the internet abuzz.

The viral video is shared by a Twitter user Cultured Ruffian with the caption, "When you've finally become an adult and have your priorities straight." The viral video has already collected around 8.1 million views so far and people are watching it again and again.

In the video, an elderly woman was seen managing her grandchild as the kid was trying to hold a glass of fizz kept on the table. The woman held the child but in the meantime, the glass slipped from his hands. In order to save the drink from tumbling down, the woman accidentally removed her hands from the child which made him fall on the floor.

Watch video here:

When you've finally become an adult and have your priorities straight. pic.twitter.com/fSSIX2I6XT — The Cultured Ruffian (@CulturedRuffian) October 12, 2020

The video clip has gone crazy viral on the internet with over 50.4 k retweets and over 1.6 k lakh likes. The comments section, however, is filled with hilarious opinions in which some found the clip funny whereas few others slammed the elderly woman for saving the glass instead of the child.