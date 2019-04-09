Girl gatecrashes ex-boyfriend's wedding, begs him to come back-Watch

New Delhi: A groom in China found himself in midst of a war of "brides" at his wedding when a girl dressed in a bridal attire gatecrashed his wedding.

In a report published by Daily Mail, the ex-girlfriend intruded her ex-boyfriend's wedding when he was about to kiss his bride. The bride was left aghast when the girl, claiming to the groom's ex-girlfriend, burst into tears and begged him to come back to her. The equally shocked groom tried to excuse himself from her emotional drama and pacified his bewildered bride, who left the stage in a jiffy.

Check out the video:

The 30-second video that has gone viral on social media seems like a staged drama but as real as it can get.

The report revealed that the boy and girl had broken up due to unavoidable differences in their personalities. While the girl begged him to forgive him, the groom didn't seem to budge and address her concerns.

The drama that had engulfed the stage, shocked the wedding emcee and he can be heard saying in the background, "'we have an unexpected situation here' before adding 'perhaps this is the reality of love."

The video is being widely shared on social media across the globe.