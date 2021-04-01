हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Meet this cute kid who is not less than a fashion model- Watch video

The kid is dressed up not less than like a fashion model or influencer and can absolutely fail a professional model. 

Pic Credits:Instagram: babygram.tr

New Delhi: A new video is getting viral on social media wherein, a cute boy is slaying with his looks and is seen giving poses with full confidence and attitude on a walking elevator.

The kid is dressed up not less than like a fashion model or influencer and can absolutely fail a professional model. In his first look, he is wearing a blue dungaree with white shoes and a shirt. While in the second look he is wearing a white cap, t-shirt and shoes with blue socks and shorts. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The video was uploaded by an Instagram page, named babygram.tr. This cute video gained more than 12 lakh views and was liked by more than 1,000,000 users. It is evident people are really enjoying and liking this video.

The boy definitely has some inborn talent that he is able to give different poses so naturally without any hesitation and with full attitude. 

