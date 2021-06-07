हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral Videos

Mumbai's healthcare workers dance on Zingaat in PPE kits, video goes viral

Health care workers were seen dancing in PPE kits on Marathi song Zingaat to mark the first anniversary of the BMC’s NESCO Covid-19 Jumbo Field Hospital.  

Mumbai&#039;s healthcare workers dance on Zingaat in PPE kits, video goes viral
Representational image

It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Healthcare professionals across the globe are working tirelessly to treat the patients affected by the virus.

India was also hit hard with the second wave of the pandemic which crippled the health care system of the country. But doctors, nurses, and other health staff did everything in their capacity to control the situation and for that, they deserve to celebrate.

Such a small celebration of their courage was seen in the patient's ward of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon.

Health care workers were seen dancing in PPE kits on Marathi song Zingaat to mark the first anniversary of the BMC’s NESCO Covid-19 Jumbo Field Hospital.

