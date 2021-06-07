Mumbai's healthcare workers dance on Zingaat in PPE kits, video goes viral

It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Healthcare professionals across the globe are working tirelessly to treat the patients affected by the virus.

India was also hit hard with the second wave of the pandemic which crippled the health care system of the country. But doctors, nurses, and other health staff did everything in their capacity to control the situation and for that, they deserve to celebrate.

Such a small celebration of their courage was seen in the patient's ward of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon.

Health care workers were seen dancing in PPE kits on Marathi song Zingaat to mark the first anniversary of the BMC’s NESCO Covid-19 Jumbo Field Hospital.

#WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021