हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazing viral videos

Man pretends to faint to get leave from work, see what happens next

The video went viral as soon as it was posted it and netizens can’t stop watching the man's incredible theatrical performance.

Man pretends to faint to get leave from work, see what happens next
Picture credit: Screenshot

New Delhi: When long hours at work get strenuous and the management won’t give employees a break, people begin to get creative and innovative with ways in which they can fool their employers to give them a leave.

One man decided to pretend to faint at work to get a leave and posted the video online informing in the caption that he did it to leave early from work and made sure his manager was present for the event.

The video went viral as soon as he posted it and netizens can’t stop watching his incredible theatrical performance.

He wrote in the caption, “What’s the best way you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick this is mine it was Boxing Day I was hungover and 18 and wanted to go out later so decided to pull this off. Made sure the manager was there as well.”

Take a look at the video that went viral:

 

The video garnered over 1 million views and has 82.5 thousand likes since it was posted on June 4.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amazing viral videosViral videoBoxing Day
Next
Story

Man rescues cute ducklings trapped in pond, video goes viral

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?