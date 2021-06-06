Man pretends to faint to get leave from work, see what happens next

New Delhi: When long hours at work get strenuous and the management won’t give employees a break, people begin to get creative and innovative with ways in which they can fool their employers to give them a leave.

One man decided to pretend to faint at work to get a leave and posted the video online informing in the caption that he did it to leave early from work and made sure his manager was present for the event.

The video went viral as soon as he posted it and netizens can’t stop watching his incredible theatrical performance.

He wrote in the caption, “What’s the best way you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick this is mine it was Boxing Day I was hungover and 18 and wanted to go out later so decided to pull this off. Made sure the manager was there as well.”

Take a look at the video that went viral:

What’s the best way you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick this is mine it was Boxing Day I was hungover and 18 and wanted to go out later so decided to pull this off made sure the manager was there as well pic.twitter.com/wIBuu2KWGL — elpedro (@ElpedroThe2nd) June 3, 2021

The video garnered over 1 million views and has 82.5 thousand likes since it was posted on June 4.

