Rare Pink Dolphin Spotted In Louisiana Waters: Is This the Famous ‘Pinky’?

Have you ever seen a pink dolphin? It's a rare sighting, as this color in dolphins is not usually found. Even today, the various species of dolphins remain under-studied. However, the internet has the capability to offer unusual glimpses. In a recent offering, it allowed users to witness an exquisite pink dolphin. Such was the mammal's majestic aura that the visuals appear fascinating. The sighting happened last week, when the rare pink dolphin was spotted swimming in Louisiana waters. The video of the mammal was shot by a man named Thurman Gustin.

Gustin, who has been fishing for more than 20 years, spotted not one but two pink dolphins in Cameron Parish on July 12. He, later, shared the post on Facebook. Gustin, in an interview with CBS News, said that he is familiar with dolphin sightings in the area, but this particular encounter was surprising.

Watch:



The Dolphin Spotter Shares His Experience

Gustin even compared the mammal to other remarkable wildlife experiences including a sighting of a bobcat swimming across a bayou in Texas. Gustin said that this particular event had left a lasting impression on him.

Calling the experience to witness pink dolphin “unforgettable,” Gustin said, "As we were going I noticed something just under the water that I knew wasn't normal. I stopped the boat and up popped this beautiful pink dolphin. I had to record it.”

Elaborating further, while speaking to USA Today, he said, "I go fishing all the time. This was my third trip to Louisiana this year. I got very lucky because such spotting is extremely rare. People who have lived their whole lives there haven't seen anything like this."

The Pink-coloured Dolphin

A species known as the pink river dolphin is found in river basins in South America. But, the mammal Gustin encountered was different. As per the Blue World Institute, “Dolphins displaying pink or white coloring are rare and often attributed to albinism.”

Meanwhile, USA Today suggests that the dolphin whose video was captured by Gustin could be “Pinky,” which is a well-known dolphin from southern Louisiana.

Unfortunately, being unique comes with a repercussion for them. As the creatures garner a lot of human attention, they are captured and held in captivity in some unfortunate instances.