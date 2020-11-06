हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor meets his match! Teenager baffles Congress MP as she tosses words he hasn't heard of

Shashi Tharoor's use of high-sounding words often leave people dumbstruck.

Shashi Tharoor meets his match! Teenager baffles Congress MP as she tosses words he hasn't heard of

Sesquipedalian, farrago, rodomontade, ostentation, perspicacity--these are a few words that will surely make you reach for the dictionary and at the same time also remind you of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor has used these words leaving people dumbstruck. He is famous for his impeccable grasp over the English language and his unending vocabulary. 

Tharoor regularly uses high sounding English words that the common English speaking people have not even heard of which always brings him in the news. However, recently the Congress MP met his match in a teenaged girl from Kerala. Surprisingly, there are words that Tharoor himself hasn't heard of, he admitted!

The teenager from Kerala left Tharoor astounded as she smilingly tossed across an excruciatingly long word to which the parliamentarian's comeback was "which means?". She promptly replied that it's the name of a fictional food.

Tharoor made a surprise appearance on a show of Club FM with RJ Rafi and Diya, a Class 10 student, introduced him to words he was unaware of.

Recently, the radio station hosted Diya in a Zoom segment to showcase her grip in English. During the course of the show, it was revealed that the teenager had reached out to Tharoor on social media platform Facebook. As the show continued, Diya pronounced some tongue-twisters without stumbling and this made Tharoor call her 'brilliant' on Twitter later.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Tharoor posted the link to his chat with Diya and RJ Rafi. He tweeted, "Wonderful story of brilliant 10th-grader Diya, who has mastered tongue-twisting English words I've never heard of, & for whom I made a surprise appearance during a 
Club FM Kerala show on her prowess!"

Club FM too posted a video of the show on their official Facebook page. The video, that has gone viral, has so far garnered fourteen thousand likes and over four thousand shares.

Shashi Tharoor
