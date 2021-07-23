Stunning! 3.5-feet-long Moonfish, weighing 45 kg washes up on Oregon beach - See pics

New Delhi: A colourful, giant fish weighing about 45 kilos washed up at a beach in US Oregon. It was identified as Opah fish which is commonly known as moonfish or redfin ocean pan.

The 3.5-foot-long monster fish was found on Oregon's sunshine beach last Wednesday surprising the locals, as the fish is rare to the coast. The Seaside Aquarium in Oregon was contacted and after seeing photographs of the unusual specimen they quickly recovered the fish.

CHECK PICS HERE:

The fish is ‘rare to the Oregon Coast,’ Seaside Aquarium said in a Facebook post along with stunning photos of the fish. “It created quite the stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to come take a look at this beautiful and odd looking fish,” the aquarium wrote.

Several FB users mourned the death of the 'beautiful-looking fish'. The fish is a beautiful colour with a mix of silvery and bright reddish-orange scales, dotted with white spots. Its large eyes with black flecks and hints of gold is the most stunning feature. The fish has been placed in a freezer to preserve it for future educational opportunities, the aquarium said.

An Opah or a moonfish grows to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds. They are native to in tropical and temperate waters in Pacific islands and the United States’ West Coast, Southeast, New England and Mid-Atlantic regions, as per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).