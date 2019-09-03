Terrifying video shows bull jumping into stands to attack audience at Spanish festival

New Delhi: A terrifying video from northeast Spain shows a bull attacking spectators during an annual bull-fighting festival after leaping into the stands by breaking the barrier.

The incident, a video of which is now going viral on social media, has been reported by several international websites. It took place on Sunday and close to 19 people were hurt due to the attack. Two of them are in a critical condition.

The video shows the bull first taking a round of the field and them jumps into the stand to charge the spectators, who later run here and there to save their lives.

The bull was later shot dead by police, mirror.co.uk reported.

"Vidreres Town Hall regrets the incident that happened on Sunday in which a bull has left several people injured. The police have launched an investigation," the organisers later said in a statement, reported mirror.co.uk, 9news and other international websites.