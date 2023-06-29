Delhi’s Uber Hero: Driver Abdul Qadeer Wins Hearts With Thoughtful Gestures

Advancements in transportation and technology have made it possible for us to effortlessly book rides online through app-cab services, all with a simple tap on our smartphones. This has undoubtedly made travel convenient and easy but unfortunately, there have been instances where passengers have had unpleasant experiences, making their Uber rides nightmarish. Amid some of the disheartening stories online, a recent account has emerged that would definitely bring about a change of heart. An Uber driver has captured the hearts of online users with his thoughtful and selfless gestures for his passengers.

This heartwarming story is from Delhi, where a driver, Abdul Qadeer, is gaining popularity for his extraordinary service. Qadeer has equipped his car with an array of essential items, such as snacks, water, juice, and even first aid supplies, all provided free of cost to passengers.

While keeping the comfort of his passengers in mind, the driver also placed a donation box inside the car, for anyone willing to contribute to the welfare of children in need.

Twitter User Shares Pleasant Experience With Uber Driver

A Twitter user, who recently took a ride with Abdul Qadeer, shared his story on the microblogging platform, leaving netizens impressed.

Sharing a picture of Abdul's car from the inside with all the items neatly labelled and stored behind the seats for passengers, the user described how the driver is offering many essentials for the riders for free and has also kept a donation box for the cause of underprivileged children. The user added that Abdul Qadeer has “hardly cancelled any ride in the past seven years.”

Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has first aid kit, many other essentials for riders for free as well as donation box for poor children, says hardly canceled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him pic.twitter.com/EfBphXIHT1 June 26, 2023

If you take a close look at the picture, the driver has to offer everything from snacks, candies, medicines, tissues, newspapers, masks, perfume, umbrella, stationaries, and even WiFi access.

Apart from this, Abdul Qadeer also displayed two messages for riders, with the first one informing about the services being absolutely free of cost, and the second one stating, "We respect people of every religion. We can identify any religion on the basis of clothes. Humble appeal: We should be polite to each other. We need to be inspired by what works well for society."

Netizens Praise Uber Driver's Selfless Service

As soon as Abdul Qadeer’s story went viral, social media users shared the same and appreciated his gesture.

A user wrote, "Luckily, I had also got a chance to sit in his cab in Delhi. It was a very moving experience.”

Another peron wrote, "This happens when you love your profession.”

"People like him make world a better place to live," a third user commented.