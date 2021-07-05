हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Vaccine miracle! Maharashtra woman gets eyesight back after Covishield jab

70-year-old Mathurabai lost eyesight to cataract. 

Vaccine miracle! Maharashtra woman gets eyesight back after Covishield jab

Washim: There are many misconceptions about the corona vaccine. A large number of the population has taken vaccines but we still have a significant number of people who turn their back towards vaccines. However, in some places, vaccinated citizens are beginning to see positive results Zee Media has come to know. In an interesting event, a woman from Maharashtra's Washim is said to have regained her vision after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mathurabai Bidve, a 70-year-old woman from Benderwadi in Washim district, has been living a dark life for the last nine years. The cataract caused the iris to turn white and both eyes lost sight. Mathurabai is a native of Partur in Jalna district. She lives in Risod tehsil with her relatives.

Mathurabai took the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on June 26. She has claimed that she gained 30 to 40 percent eyesight from one eye. This happened the very next day after taking the vaccine.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid vaccineMaharashtraWashimCOVISHIELD
