Viral magic trick video

Viral: This man's magic trick with sugar will blow your mind, watch

In a video that is making rounds on social media these days, a man can be seen performing an exceptional magic trick involving sugar powder.

Viral: This man&#039;s magic trick with sugar will blow your mind, watch

New Delhi: Gone are the days when magic shows and tricks used to be our favourite source of entertainment but who says magic doesn’t excite us anymore? If you doubt, this viral video right here is proof that nothing’s better than a subtle magic trick.

In a video that is making rounds on social media these days, a man can be seen performing an exceptional magic trick that is going to blow your mind.

Before we go any further, watch this viral sugar magic trick video!

In the clip, the man can be seen taking the sugar out of a sachet and blowing it out in the air. Then, he chants something and asks the blown sugar to come back to the packet. This is where the game begins.

The man then oozes the sugar powder out of her fist and pours it back inside the sachet amid the cheers and applause from the crowd.

The video has so far received 5.5 million views and the comment section is rife with people trying to figure out what the trick was.

“Only thing I can think of is someone off-camera handing him something, you should never assume someone isn't helping during sleight of hand. Dude's good, watched many times following each hand, this is the only time it appears out of sight,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Mind is blown,” posted another. “Great sleight of hand. If you want to know how he masterfully pulls this - freeze it at 00:08 and look at his right thumb. Yes it's a prop but still, he nails it expertly,” expressed another.

Viral magic trick video, Viral video, Sugar magic trick, Twitter video
